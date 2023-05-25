Kalwa Benefits: तीन बार कलावा लपेटने की यह वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान! जानिए कैसे हुई मौली बांधने की शुरुआत
Mauli Badhne ke Niyam : आमतौर पर कलावा लाल और पीले रंग का होता है, इसमें हर रंग का अपना विशेष महत्व है.  कलावा यानी रक्षा सूत्र बांधने के वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक दोनों ही महत्व है.

May 25, 2023

Kalawa Benefits in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में किसी भी शुभ कार्य, पूजा-पाठ या किसी मांगलिक कामों में मौली यानी कलावा बांधने की परंपरा है. आमतौर पर कलावा लाल और पीले रंग का होता है, इसमें हर रंग का अपना विशेष महत्व है. कलावा यानी रक्षा सूत्र बांधने के वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक दोनों ही महत्व है.आइए जानते हैं कलावा बांधने के फायदे और  इस परंपरा की शुरुआत किसने की थी.

