Sawan 2023: इस बार 59 दिनों का रहेगा सावन, बन रहा है दुर्लभ संयोग; जान लें ये खास बातें
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Sawan 2023: इस बार 59 दिनों का रहेगा सावन, बन रहा है दुर्लभ संयोग; जान लें ये खास बातें

Sawan 2023 Somwar : 19 वर्षों के बाद साल 2023 में सावन पर बेहद दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है. बता दें कि साल 2023 में श्रावन मास इस बार 1 नहीं ब्लकि 59 दिनों का रहेगा. 

Sawan 2023: इस बार 59 दिनों का रहेगा सावन, बन रहा है दुर्लभ संयोग; जान लें ये खास बातें

Sawan 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat : हिंदू पंचाग के अनुसार, सावन का महीना देवों के देव महादेव को समर्पित है.  19 वर्षों के बाद साल 2023 में सावन पर बेहद दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है. बता दें कि साल 2023 में श्रावन मास इस बार 1 नहीं ब्लकि 59 दिनों का रहेगा. जो कि 4 जुलाई मंगलवार के दिन से शुरू होकर 31 अगस्त 2023 गुरुवार के दिन समाप्त हो रहा है. शिव भक्त इस बार 4 नहीं बल्कि 8 सोमवार का व्रत करके महादेव को प्रसन्न करेंगे. 

