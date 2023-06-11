Bhojpuri Actress: इन भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेसेस की नहीं कोई टक्कर, ग्लैमर से लेकर कमाई में हैं सबसे आगे!
topStories1hindi1733061
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Bhojpuri Actress: इन भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेसेस की नहीं कोई टक्कर, ग्लैमर से लेकर कमाई में हैं सबसे आगे!

Famous Bhojpuri Actress: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री में अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) से लेकर नम्रता मल्ला (Namrata Malla) का सिक्का चलता है. ये एक्ट्रेसेस ग्लैमर से लेकर कमाई के मामले में सबसे आगे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri Actress: इन भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेसेस की नहीं कोई टक्कर, ग्लैमर से लेकर कमाई में हैं सबसे आगे!

Bhojpuri Actress NetWorth: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की हर एक्ट्रेस बोल्डनेस और ग्लैमरस अदाओं के लिए पहचानी जाती हैं. हर एक्ट्रेस की अदाकारी और खूबसूरती एकदम हटके है, लेकिन आज हम उन एक्ट्रेसेस की बात करने जा रहे हैं जिनका सिक्का चारों-तरफ चलता है. जी हां...अक्षरा सिंह से लेकर नम्रता मल्ला तक, यह एक्ट्रेसेस ग्लैमर के साथ साथ दौलत के मामले में बड़े-बड़े सितारों के पसीने छुड़ाती हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय