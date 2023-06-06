Akshara Singh Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ, भोलेनाथ की भक्ति में दिखीं लीन
Akshara Singh Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ, भोलेनाथ की भक्ति में दिखीं लीन

Akshara Singh ने सोशल मीडिया पर केदारनाथ का वीडियो शेयर किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने बाबा भोलेनाथ के दर्शन किए और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया. दर्शन करने के बाद इस वीडियो को एक्ट्रेस ने खुद शेयर किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस भोलनाथ की भक्ति में डूबी दिखीं और काफी खुश नजर आईं. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Akshara Singh Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ, भोलेनाथ की भक्ति में दिखीं लीन

Akshara Singh Kedarnath: अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) बाबा भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद करने केदारनाथ पहुंचीं. एक्ट्रेस ने केदारनाथ पहुंचने से लेकर बाबा के दरबार में हाजिरी लगाने तक का वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस भोलनाथ की भक्ति में डूबी दिखीं और काफी खुश नजर आईं. वहीं वीडियो में केदारानाथ मंदिर चारों तरफ से बर्फ की पहाड़ियों से ढका नजर आया.

