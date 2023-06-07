Akshara Singh Photo: भोलेनाथ के दर्शन के बाद अक्षरा सिंह ने शेयर की ऐसी फोटो, कैप्शन खींच रहा ध्यान
Akshara Singh Photo: भोलेनाथ के दर्शन के बाद अक्षरा सिंह ने शेयर की ऐसी फोटो, कैप्शन खींच रहा ध्यान

Akshara Singh ने एक पोस्ट किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है. इस पोस्ट में एक्ट्रेस चारों तरफ बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ों के बीच खड़े होकर खुली हवा में सुकून के पल बिताती हुई नजर आ रही हैं

Jun 07, 2023

Akshara Singh Photo: भोलेनाथ के दर्शन के बाद अक्षरा सिंह ने शेयर की ऐसी फोटो, कैप्शन खींच रहा ध्यान

Akshara Singh: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) हाल ही में बाबा भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद लेने केदारनाथ मंदिर गई थी. भोलेनाथ के दर्शन करने के बाद अक्षरा सिंह ने एक पोस्ट किया है जो लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है. इस पोस्ट में एक्टर चारों तरफ बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ों के बीच खड़े होकर खुली हवा में सुकून के पल बिताती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने इस फोटो के साथ एक कैप्शन भी लिखा है जिसे आप खुद से कनेक्ट कर पाएंगे.

