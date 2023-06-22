Akshara Singh Video: अब नजरों से अक्षरा सिंह ने चलाए ऐसे तीर! मिनटों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो
Akshara Singh Video: अब नजरों से अक्षरा सिंह ने चलाए ऐसे तीर! मिनटों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो

Akshara Singh का लेटेस्ट वीडियो फैंस को क्रेजी कर रहा है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस क्रीम कलर की प्रिटेंड साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने गाना गाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. ये गाना देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गया है जिस पर फैंस भर-भरके कमेंट कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Akshara Singh Video: अब नजरों से अक्षरा सिंह ने चलाए ऐसे तीर! मिनटों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो

Akshara Singh Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) का लेटेस्ट वीडियो देखकर फैंस के दिलों की धड़क बढ़ जाएगी. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस क्रीम कलर की प्रिटेंड साड़ी पहनकर गाना गाते हुए इतनी किलर रील बनाई है कि उनकी अदाओं को देखकर, फैंस दिल हार रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस के चेहरे के एक्सप्रेशन और उनकी नटखट हरकतें किसी का भी दिल बेकरार करने के लिए काफी है.

