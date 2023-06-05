Akshara Singh ने फिर अपनी अदाओं का चलाया जादू, नए रोमांटिक गाने 'अखियां घायल करे' से भोजपुरी सेंसेशन ने जीता दिल
Akshara Singh Naya Gana: भोजपुरी सेंसेशन अक्षरा सिंह का नया गाना 'अखियां घायल करे' इंटरनेट पर रिलीज हो गया है. नए गाने में अक्षरा सिंह का अंदाज देख फैंस लट्टू हुए जा रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Akshara Singh Akhiyan Ghayal Kare: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) का नया गाना 'अखियां घायल करे' सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस और कमाल की सिंगर अक्षरा सिंह नए गाने अखियां घायल करे में नीली साड़ी पहनकर बवाल लुक में नजर आ रही हैं. रोमांटिक भोजपुरी सॉन्ग में अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh Songs) अपने लवर यानी प्रेमी की अदाओं को गाने में पेश करती नजर आ रही हैं. अक्षरा सिंह के इस गाने को इंटरनेट पर खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. 

