Akshara Singh का नया रैप सॉन्ग रिलीज, 'प्यार एक धोखा है' भोजपुरी गाने ने मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका!
Akshara Singh का नया रैप सॉन्ग रिलीज, 'प्यार एक धोखा है' भोजपुरी गाने ने मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका!

Akshara Singh Naya Gana: भोजपुरी सेंसेशन अक्षरा सिंह का नया रैप सॉन्ग सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हो गया है. अक्षरा सिंह का 'प्यार एक धोखा है' इंटरनेट पर खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Akshara Singh का नया रैप सॉन्ग रिलीज, 'प्यार एक धोखा है' भोजपुरी गाने ने मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका!

Akshara Singh Pyaar Ek Dhokha Hai Song: भोजपुरी की बोल्ड और खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस-सिंगर अक्षरा सिंह ने एक बार फिर अपनी आवाज का जादू दिखा दिया है. अक्षरा सिंह का हाल ही में नया गाना प्यार एक धोखा है सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया गया है, यह एक रैप सॉन्ग है जिसमें अक्षरा सिंह ने लड़कियों को समझाया है कि आज के टाइम पर प्यार के नाम पर धोखे हो रहे हैं...अक्षरा सिंह ने नए रैप सॉन्ग में जमकर अपना स्वैग दिखाते हुए लोगों की खूब सारीफें बटोरनी शुरू कर दी हैं.

