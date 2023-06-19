Akshara Singh Song: एक दूसरे की आंखों में डूबे अक्षरा सिंह-राहुल शर्मा, जबरदस्त है 'डार्लिंग' का 'मन परछावन खोजता' गाना
topStories1hindi1744405
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Akshara Singh Song: एक दूसरे की आंखों में डूबे अक्षरा सिंह-राहुल शर्मा, जबरदस्त है 'डार्लिंग' का 'मन परछावन खोजता' गाना

Akshara Singh का गाना 'मन परछावन खोजता' रिलीज हो गया है. जिसे उनके फैंस काफी ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं. इस गाने में अक्षरा के साथ राहुल शर्मा आंखों से मस्ती करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. वहीं एक्ट्रेस भी राहुल को परेशान करने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ रहीं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Akshara Singh Song: एक दूसरे की आंखों में डूबे अक्षरा सिंह-राहुल शर्मा, जबरदस्त है 'डार्लिंग' का 'मन परछावन खोजता' गाना

Bhojpuri Song: अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) और राहुल शर्मा की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'डार्लिंग' का गाना 'मन परछावन खोजता' रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने में अक्षरा के साथ राहुल शर्मा आंखों से मस्ती करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. वहीं एक्ट्रेस भी राहुल को परेशान करने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ रहीं और ऐसी-ऐसी अदाएं दिखा रही हैं कि राहुल का खुद को काबू में करना मुश्किल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!