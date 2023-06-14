Akshara Singh on Sushant Death: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की तीसरी बसरी पर अक्षरा सिंह ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट, हो रहा वायरल
Akshara Singh on Sushant Death: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की तीसरी बसरी पर अक्षरा सिंह ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट, हो रहा वायरल

Sushant Singh Rajput की डेथ एनिवर्सरी पर भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) ने एक्टर की फोटो के साथ पोस्ट शेयर किया. इस पोस्ट से आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि सुशांत लोगों के दिलों में किस कदर अब भी बसे हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Akshara Singh on Sushant Death: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की तीसरी बसरी पर अक्षरा सिंह ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट, हो रहा वायरल

Akshara Singh on Sushant: महज 34 साल की उम्र में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत दुनिया से ऐसे रुकसत हुए कि आम हो या फिर खास हर किसी की आंखें नम थी. सुशांत के निधन को 3 साल हो गए हैं. लेकिन एक्टर की जब भी फैंस को याद आती है तो उनकी आंखें भर आती है. सुशांत की डेथ एनिवर्सरी पर भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) ने एक्टर की फोटो के साथ पोस्ट शेयर किया. इस पोस्ट से आप अंदाजा लगा सकते है कि सुशांत लोगों के दिलों में किस कदर अब भी बसे हैं.

