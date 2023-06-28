Akshara Singh Video: लाल साड़ी, मांग में सिंदूर और गले में मंगलसूत्र पहनकर ये क्या कह गईं अक्षरा सिंह? बवाल है वीडियो
topStories1hindi1757751
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Akshara Singh Video: लाल साड़ी, मांग में सिंदूर और गले में मंगलसूत्र पहनकर ये क्या कह गईं अक्षरा सिंह? बवाल है वीडियो

Akshara Singh का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा हैं. इस वीडियो में अक्षरा मुंह बना बनाकर कुछ ऐसा कह रही हैं कि उन्हें देखकर आप भी कहेंगे- गजब है भोजपुरी क्वीन.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Akshara Singh Video: लाल साड़ी, मांग में सिंदूर और गले में मंगलसूत्र पहनकर ये क्या कह गईं अक्षरा सिंह? बवाल है वीडियो

Akshara Singh Video: भोजपुरी क्वीन अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) सोशल मीडिया पर कई बार इतने मजेदार वीडियो शेयर करती हैं कि उसे देखकर आप हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो जाते हैं. ऐसा ही अक्षरा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा हैं. इस वीडियो में अक्षरा मुंह बना बनाकर कुछ ऐसा कह रही हैं कि उन्हें देखकर आप भी कहेंगे- गजब है भोजपुरी क्वीन.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!