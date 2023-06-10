Arvind Akela Kallu के 'गलिया पे तिल' ने मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका, भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस की अदाओं ने लूटा दिल!
Arvind Akela Kallu के 'गलिया पे तिल' ने मचाया इंटरनेट पर तहलका, भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस की अदाओं ने लूटा दिल!

Arvind Akela Kallu New Song: भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का नया गाना गलिया पे तिल सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हो गया है. नए भोजपुरी सॉन्ग में अरविंद अकेला कल्लू और एक्ट्रेस आस्था सिंह की जबरदस्त कैमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है.

Jun 10, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Arvind Akela Kallu Galiya Pe Til Gana: भोजपुरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार अरविंद अकेला कल्लू (Arvind Akela Kallu) एक बार फिर सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गए हैं. अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का हाल में नया गाना गलिया पे तिल सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हुआ है. नया भोजपुरी गाना इंटरनेट पर आते है फैंस के बीच जमकर वायरल होने लगा है. गलिया पे तिल गाने में अरविंद अकेला कल्लू (Arvind Akela Kallu Naya Gana) के साथ भोजपुरी सिनेमा जगत की मशहूर अदाकाकरा आस्था सिंह की खूबसूरत कैमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है.   

