Bhojpuri Song: अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का नया गाना 'नाच रे पतरकी 3.0' ने मचाई धूम, 3 मिलियन से ज्यादा व्यूज

Bhojpuri गाना 'नाच रे पतरकी 3.0' रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने में नम्रता मल्ला हॉट अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं. वहीं अरविंद अकेला हॉट एक्ट्रेस नम्रता मल्ला के साथ परफॉर्म करते नजर आ रहे हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Nach Re Patarki 3.0 Song: भोजुपरी स्टार अरविंद अकेला (Arvind Akela) कल्लू का नया गाना 'नाच रे पतरकी 3.0' रिलीज हो गया है. इस गाने ने रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल मचा दिया है. अरविंद अकेला का 'नाच रे पतरकी का' ये गाना तीसरा वर्जन है. ये गाना रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गया. इस गाने में नम्रता मल्ला हॉट अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं. वहीं अरविंद अकेला हॉट एक्ट्रेस नम्रता मल्ला के साथ परफॉर्म करते नजर आ रहे हैं.

