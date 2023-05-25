Arvind Akela Kallu के नए गाने 'भुलाईल तोहार नथिया' ने इंटरनेट पर किया कब्जा! ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट में हुआ शामिल
topStories1hindi1710545
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Arvind Akela Kallu के नए गाने 'भुलाईल तोहार नथिया' ने इंटरनेट पर किया कब्जा! ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट में हुआ शामिल

Bhojpuri Naya Gana: भोजपुरी एक्टर-सिंगर अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का नया गाना सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है. रिलीज होने के एक दिन में अरविंद अकेला के गाने ने अपनी जगह यूट्यूब ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट में बना ली है.  

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Arvind Akela Kallu के नए गाने 'भुलाईल तोहार नथिया' ने इंटरनेट पर किया कब्जा! ट्रेंडिंग लिस्ट में हुआ शामिल

Arvind Akela Kallu New Song: भोजपुरी सिंगर और एक्टर अरविंद अकेला कल्लू (Arvind Akela Kallu) की हर फिल्म और गाना सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद किया जाता है. हाल में अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का रिलीज हुआ नया सॉन्ग भुलाईल तोहार नथिया इंटरनेट पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. अरविंद अकेला कल्लू का नया भोजपुरी गाने (Naya Bhojpuri Gana) में नीलम गिरी के साथ सिजलिंग रोमांस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. भुलाईल तोहार नथिया में अरविंद और नीलम को जोड़ी लोगों को के दिलों-दिमाग पर छा गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव