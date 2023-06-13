Akshara Singh Video: चूड़ी..झुमके और बिंदी से अक्षरा सिंह ने फैंस पर किया ऐसा जुल्मों सितम, इस बार फैंस का बचना मुश्किल!
Akshara Singh ने इस बार फैंस पर बिजली गिराने के लिए अपनी सादगी का इस्तेमाल किया.एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर चंद सेकेंड का वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसे देखकर फैंस दीवाने हो रहे हैं और कमेंट सेक्शन में आग लग गई है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Akshara Singh Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) ने अपने फैंस के दिलों पर ऐसा सितम ढाया है कि वीडियो मिनटों में वायरल हो गया. इस बार अक्षरा ने चूड़ी झुमके और बिंदी लगाते हुए ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है कि उनके सितम से फैंस का बचना मुश्किल ही नहीं बल्कि नामुमकिन है. यहां तक कि एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि जुल्मों सितम के लिए सादगी काफी है हमारी.

