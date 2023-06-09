Akshara Singh Village Video: देसी अंदाज में गांव में घूमती दिखीं अक्षरा सिंह, वीडियो देख फैंस हो गए लट्टू!
Akshara Singh Village Video: देसी अंदाज में गांव में घूमती दिखीं अक्षरा सिंह, वीडियो देख फैंस हो गए लट्टू!

Bhojpuri हसीना Akshara Singh का सोशल मीडिया पर एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. इस पुराने वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस सिंपल सा सूट पहनकर गांव की गलियों में घूमती हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं.

Akshara Singh Village Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ लगातार कोई ना कोई वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. वहीं अब इस भोजपुरी हसीना का सोशल मीडिया पर एक पुराना वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. इस पुराने वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस सिंपल सा सूट पहनकर गांव की गलियों में घूमती हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस कभी हैंडपंप चलाती नजर आ रही हैं तो कभी पानी से खेलती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. 

