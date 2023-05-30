Monalisa Dance Video: सपना चौधरी के 'बैरन मटके' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने ऐसे मटकाई कमरिया, चंद मिनटों में डांस वीडियो वायरल
Monalisa Dance Video: सपना चौधरी के 'बैरन मटके' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने ऐसे मटकाई कमरिया, चंद मिनटों में डांस वीडियो वायरल

Monalisa ने सपना चौधरी के गाने पर ऐसा धमाकेदार डांस किया है कि वीडियो मिनटों में वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो में भोजपुरी क्वीन की अदाएं और कातिलाना अंदाज फैंस को बेचैन कर रहा है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Monalisa Dance Video: सपना चौधरी के 'बैरन मटके' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने ऐसे मटकाई कमरिया, चंद मिनटों में डांस वीडियो वायरल

Monalisa Dance Video: अपने कहर वाले डांस से मोनालिसा (Monalisa) फैंस के दिलों से खेल जाती हैं. इस बार इस भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने सपना चौधरी के 'बैरन मटके' गाने पर ऐसा धांसू डांस किया है कि वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आग लगा रहा है. वीडियो में मोनालिसा कैमरे के सामने पिंक कलर का शरारा पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपनी कमरिया मटकाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस कैमरे के सामने ऐसा कहर डांस कर रही हैं कि उन्हें देखने वाले बस देखते ही रह गए. मोनालिसा का ये कातिलाना डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

