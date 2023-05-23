Actress Monalisa: ऑफ शोल्डर ब्लाउज के ऊपर मोनालिसा ने लपेटी ऐसे पीली साड़ी, लुक देखकर मचल उठे फैंस!
Actress Monalisa: ऑफ शोल्डर ब्लाउज के ऊपर मोनालिसा ने लपेटी ऐसे पीली साड़ी, लुक देखकर मचल उठे फैंस!

Monalisa इस बार भी फैंस को बेकाबू करने के लिए पीले रंग की साड़ी के साथ ऑफ शोल्डर पहनी हुई है. इसके साथ ही कैमरे के सामने एक से बढ़कर एक कातिलाना पोज दे रही हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Actress Monalisa: ऑफ शोल्डर ब्लाउज के ऊपर मोनालिसा ने लपेटी ऐसे पीली साड़ी, लुक देखकर मचल उठे फैंस!

Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) हुस्न के लाखों दीवाने हैं. एक्ट्रेस आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी-ऐसी फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं कि उनके लुक को देखकर फैंस आउट ऑफ कंट्रोल हो जाते हैं. इस बार भी एक्ट्रेस ने फैंस को बेकाबू करने के लिए पीले रंग की साड़ी के साथ ऑफ शोल्डर ब्लाउज पहनी हुई है. इसके साथ ही कैमरे के सामने एक से बढ़कर एक कातिलाना पोज दे रही हैं. इन तस्वीरों को देखकर फैंस आउट ऑफ कंट्रोल हो रहे हैं.

