Bhojpuri Director Died: संदिग्ध हालत में भोजपुरी निर्माता-निर्देशक सुभाष चंद्र तिवारी की मौत, होटल के कमरे में मिला शव

Bhojpuri इंडस्ट्री से शॉकिंग खबर है. जाने माने निर्माता और निर्देशक सुभाष चंद्र तिवारी की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई है. खबरों की मानें तो निर्माता का शव सोनभद्र नगर में स्थित एक होटल के कमरे में मिला. 

Bhojpuri Director Died: भोजपुरी (Bhojpuri) इंडस्ट्री से शॉकिंग खबर है. जाने माने निर्माता और निर्देशक सुभाष चंद्र तिवारी (Subhash Chandra Tiwari) की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई है. खबरों की मानें तो निर्माता का शव सोनभद्र नगर में स्थित एक होटल के कमरे में मिला. कमरे में शव मिलने की घटना से आसपास के इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है. फिलहाल पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दी है. 

