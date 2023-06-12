Monalisa Photo: ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फैंस का खुद को संभालना हुआ मुश्किल!
topStories1hindi1734742
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Monalisa Photo: ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फैंस का खुद को संभालना हुआ मुश्किल!

Monalisa ने ब्लैक कलर की शॉर्ट ड्रेस पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपने हुस्न को बलखाती दिखीं. इस फोटो में मोनालिसा ना केवल परफेक्ट फिगर फ्लॉन्ट करती दिखीं बल्कि उनकी अदाएं भी इतनी ज्यादा कातिलाना है कि फैंस के दिल की धड़कनें बढ़ गई.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Monalisa Photo: ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फैंस का खुद को संभालना हुआ मुश्किल!

Monalisa Photo: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) जब भी सोशल मीडिया पर कोई फोटो शेयर करती है तो वो आग लगा देती है. इस बार भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब एक्ट्रेस ने ब्लैक कलर की शॉर्ट ड्रेस पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपने हुस्न को बलखाती दिखीं. इस फोटो में मोनालिसा ना केवल परफेक्ट फिगर फ्लॉन्ट करती दिखीं बल्कि उनकी अदाएं भी इतनी ज्यादा कातिलाना है कि फैंस उनके लुक पर दिल हार बैठे हैं.
 
ब्लैक ड्रेस में ढाया कहर

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा