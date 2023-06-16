Aamrapali Dubey तेज बारिश में 'पिया' को निकलीं ढूंढने, फिर निरहुआ को देख कर बैठीं ऐसा काम!
Nirahua New Song: भोजपुरी मेगास्टार दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ और आम्रपाली दुबे (Aamrapali Dubey) का नया गाना सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. नए गाने पिया के बिना ना लगे जिया में आम्रपाली और निरहुआ की कमाल की अदाकारी देखने को मिल रही है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Aamrapali Dubey Nirahua Naya Gana: भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार दिनेश लाल यादव (Dinesh lal Yadav) और निरहुआ (Nirahua) ने एक बार फिर अपनी गजब की कैमेस्ट्री से फिल्मी फैंस का दिल जीत लिया है. नए भोजपुरी गाने पिया के बिना ना लगे जिया में  तेज बारिश के बीच आम्रपाली दुबे जिस तरह से सड़कों पर अपने पिया को ढूंढ रही हैं, वह देख लोगों का दिल पिघला जा रहा है. निरहुआ और आम्रपाली (Nirahua and Aamrapali New Song) का नया गाना एक्टर्स की अपकमिंग फिल्म माई प्राइड ऑफ भोजपुरी से है.

