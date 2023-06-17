Bhojpuri Actress: माथे पर बिंदी, कानों में झुमके, 'मंजुलिका' बनकर घूमीं भोजपुरी बाला; लुक देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने!
topStories1hindi1741445
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Bhojpuri Actress: माथे पर बिंदी, कानों में झुमके, 'मंजुलिका' बनकर घूमीं भोजपुरी बाला; लुक देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने!

Monalisa Video: एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने एक बार फिर अपनी अदाओं का जलवा दिखा दिया है. मोनालिसा (Monalisa) लेटेस्ट वीडियो में माथे पर बिंकी, कानों में झुमके पहने रात के अंधेरे में घूमती नजर आ रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri Actress: माथे पर बिंदी, कानों में झुमके, 'मंजुलिका' बनकर घूमीं भोजपुरी बाला; लुक देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने!

Monalisa Instagram: भोजपुरी टॉप एक्ट्रेसेस में शुमार मोनालिसा (Monalisa) ने एक बार फिर से सोशल मीडिया की सारी लाइमलाइट अपनी तरफ खींच ली है. मोनालिसा ने हाल में एक नया वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें भोजपुरी बाला माथे पर बड़ी बिंदी, कानों में झुमके और गोल्डन साड़ी पहन रात के अंधेरे में पार्क में घूमती नजर आ रही हैं. मोनालिसा (Monalisa Video) के इस अंदाज को देख नेटीजन्स को भूल भूलैया की मंजुलिका याद आ गई हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार