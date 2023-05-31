Priyanka Chopra के गाने पर भोजपुरी बाला ने मारे जोरदार ठुमके, अदाएं देख फैंस हो गए लट्टू!
Priyanka Chopra के गाने पर भोजपुरी बाला ने मारे जोरदार ठुमके, अदाएं देख फैंस हो गए लट्टू!

Monalisa Dance Video: भोजपुरी बाला मोनालिसा (Monalisa) का बोल्ड डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. एक्ट्रेस वीडियो में लाल शिमरी साड़ी पहन देसी गर्ल गाने पर कमर मटकाती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Monalisa Instagram: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की हाईएस्ट पेड एक्ट्रेसेज में शुमार रह चुकीं मोनालिसा (Monalisa) डांस की खूब शौकीन हैं. मोनालिसा अक्सर ही अपने डांस वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करती रहती हैं, लेकिन इस बार एक्ट्रेस का नया नहीं बल्कि एक पुराना वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. वायरल वीडियो में मोनालिसा हॉट रेड साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) के देसी गर्ल गाने पर अपनी सिजलिंग अदाएं दिखाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. 

