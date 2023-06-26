Monalisa Dance Video: 'घुंघरू टूट गए' गाने पर ऑफ शोल्डर रिवीलिंग ड्रेस पहनकर ऐसे नाचीं मोनालिसा, मच गया बवाल


Monalisa का लेटेस्ट वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचा रहा है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस शालीन भनोट के साथ डांस फ्लोर पर ऐसा कहर बरपा रही हैं कि वीडियो देखकर फैंस दीवाने हो रहे हैं.



Monalisa Dance Video: भोजपुरी हसीना मोनालिसा (Monalisa) जब भी डांस फ्लोर पर आती हैं तो तूफान ला देती हैं. इस बार भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब मोनालिसा कैमरे के सामने ऑफ शोल्डर ड्रेस पहनकर इतना जबरदस्त थिरकीं कि उन्हें देखकर फैंस के दिलों की धड़कनें तेज हो गईं. मोनालिसा का ये हॉट डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है जिसे देखकर फैंस लगातार कमेंट कर रहे हैं. इस वीडियो में मोनालिसा शालीन भनोट के साथ डांस करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.

