Monalisa Photos: मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!

Monalisa ने सोशल मीडिया पर मरून कलर की साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने दिलकश पोज देती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.  एक्ट्रेस का ये लुक उनके फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रहा है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Monalisa Photos: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) इन दिनों ऐसी-ऐसी साड़ी पहनकर तस्वीरें शेयर कर रही हैं कि उनका लुक फैंस के दिलों की धड़कनें बढ़ा रहा है. एक्ट्रेस सोशल मीडिया पर मरून कलर की साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने दिलकश पोज देती हुई नजर आईं. एक्ट्रेस ने इस साड़ी वाले लुक को और भी ज्यादा बोल्ड बनाने के लिए कैमरे के सामने डीपनेक फ्लॉन्ट करती दिखीं.

