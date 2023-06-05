Monalisa Dance Video: रेड कलर का लहंगा पहनकर दुल्हन बनीं मोनालिसा, किलर डांस वीडियो देख; फैंस हुए लट्टू
Monalisa दुल्हन का जोड़ा पहनकर 'बोले चूड़ियां' गाने पर ऐसे ठुमके लगाती हुई दिखाई दीं कि उनका वीडियो मिनटों में वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस रेड कलर का लहंगा पहनी हुई है

Jun 05, 2023

Monalisa Dance Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन अपने वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. लेकिन हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस दुल्हन का जोड़ा पहनकर 'बोले चूड़ियां' गाने पर ऐसे ठुमके लगाती हुई दिखाई दीं कि उनका वीडियो मिनटों में वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस रेड कलर का लहंगा पहनी हुई है और हैवी ज्वैलरी के साथ अपने लुक को पूरा किया. एक्ट्रेस का ये डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तूफान मचा रहा है.

