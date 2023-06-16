Monalisa: समंदर किनारे मोनालिसा ने गिराईं हुस्न की बिजलियां, वेकेशन लुक देख फैंस की अटकी सांसें!
topStories1hindi1740301
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

Monalisa: समंदर किनारे मोनालिसा ने गिराईं हुस्न की बिजलियां, वेकेशन लुक देख फैंस की अटकी सांसें!

Monalisa Photos: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने एक बार फिर अपनी नई फोटोज से सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है. समंदर किनारे मोनालिसा का दिलकश अंदाज देख फैंस का दिल मचल उठा है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Monalisa: समंदर किनारे मोनालिसा ने गिराईं हुस्न की बिजलियां, वेकेशन लुक देख फैंस की अटकी सांसें!

Monalisa New Bold Pics: भोजपुरी सिने जगत की टॉप एक्ट्रेसेस में शुमार मोनालिसा (Monalisa) ने एक बार फिर अपना बोल्ड अवतार दिखाकर सोशल मीडिया की स्पॉटलाइट अपनी तरफ कर ली है. मोनालिसा ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर नई वेकेशन की तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं. नई फोटोज में मोनालिसा (Monalisa Photos) समंदर किनारे ब्लैक कट स्लीव टॉप और शॉर्ट्स पहने कैमरे के सामने दिलकश अदाएं दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम