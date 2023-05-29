Monalisa Look: ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बढ़ गई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!
Monalisa Look: ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बढ़ गई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!

Monalisa ब्रालेट ब्लाउज के साथ ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर ऐसी अदाएं दिखाईं कि उनका लुक देखकर फैंस मचल उठे.मोनालिसा ने इन सिजलिंग फोटोज को अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है. 

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Monalisa Look: ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बढ़ गई फैंस के दिलों की धड़कन!

Monalisa Photos: भोजपुरी क्वीन मोनालिसा (Monalisa) की अदाओं का हर कोई दीवाना है. वो जब भी कैमरे के सामने आती हैं तो इंटरनेट का पारा ऐसा बढ़ा देती हैं कि तस्वीरें मिनटों में वायरल हो जाती हैं. इस बार भी एक्ट्रेस ने ब्रालेट ब्लाउज के साथ ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर ऐसी अदाएं दिखाईं कि उनका लुक देखकर फैंस मचल उठे.मोनालिसा ने इन सिजलिंग फोटोज को अपने आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है. जो लोगों का दिल जीत रही हैं.

