Pawan Singh का रोमांटिक गाना हुआ वायरल, भोजपुरी बाला संग जमकर दिए बोल्ड सीन
Pawan Singh का रोमांटिक गाना हुआ वायरल, भोजपुरी बाला संग जमकर दिए बोल्ड सीन

Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Song: भोजपुरी पावर स्टार पवन सिंह और हसीना मोनालिसा का एक पुराना गाना सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. पवन और मोनालिसा की 'दिया गुल करा रानी' गाने में बोल्ड कैमेस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Pawan Singh and Monalisa Video Viral: भोजपुरी पावरस्टार पवन सिंह (Pawan Singh) अपनी दमदार अदाकारी और कमाल की सिंगिंग से हर दिन ही सुर्खियों में छाए रहते हैं. लेकिन पवन सिंह इस बार किसी नए गाने को लेकर नहीं बल्कि एक पुराने भोजपुरी सॉन्ग को लेकर लाइमलाइट का हिस्सा बन गए हैं. हाल में पवन सिंह और भोजपुरी हसीना मोनालिसा (Monalisa) का एक रोमांटिक बोल्ड गाना इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. भोजपुरी गाना 'दीया गुल करा' में मोनालिसा और पवन सिंह की सिजलिंग कैमेस्ट्री इंटरनेट का टेंपरेचर बढ़ा दे रही है. 

