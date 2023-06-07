Sapna Choudhary: 'दिल्ली में करता बदमाशी...' गाने पर सपना चौधरी ने मारे गजब के ठुमके, देसी क्वीन का अंदाज लूट लेगा दिल!
Sapna Choudhary: 'दिल्ली में करता बदमाशी...' गाने पर सपना चौधरी ने मारे गजब के ठुमके, देसी क्वीन का अंदाज लूट लेगा दिल!

Sapna Choudhary Video: हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी (Sapna Choudhary) ने एक बार फिर अपने लटके-झटकों से सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है. सपना चौधरी का नया डांस वीडियो फैंस के बीच खूब वायरल हो रहा है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Sapna Choudhary: 'दिल्ली में करता बदमाशी...' गाने पर सपना चौधरी ने मारे गजब के ठुमके, देसी क्वीन का अंदाज लूट लेगा दिल!

Sapna Choudhary Instagram: इंटरनेट सेंसेशन सपना चौधरी (Sapna Choudhary) अपने धाकड़ डांस और कमाल गानों के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पॉपुलैरिटी बटोरती हैं. हाल में एक बार फिर सपना चौधरी का नया डांस वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर आते ही छा गया है. सपना चौधरी नए वीडियो में हरियाणवी गाने दिल्ली में बदमाशी करता...पर गजब के लटके-झटके दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. स्टेज पर सपना चौधरी (Sapna Choudhary Video) हरे रंग के आउटफिट में कमाल अदाओं के साथ बवाल एक्सप्रेशन्स के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. 

