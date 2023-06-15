Tinku Jiya के भोजपुरी वर्जन ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, ताबड़तोड़ व्यूज बटोर रहा Video!

Tinku Jiya Bhojpuri Version: भोजपुरी गाने टिंकू जिया का भोजपुरी वर्जन इंटरनेट पऱ खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. टिंकू जिया में हसीना के ठुमकों पर लोग अपना दिल हार बैठे हैं. 

Tinku Jiya Video Viral: फेमस हिंदी सॉन्ग टिंकू जिया (Tinku Jiya) का भोजपुरी वर्जन हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हुआ है. टिंकू जिया का भोजपुरी वर्जन रिलीज होते ही इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा रहा है, सॉन्ग वीडियो में अंकुश-राजा और स्नेह उपाध्याय की जुगलबंदी ने लोगों को अपनी धुन पर नाचने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है. नए भोजपुरी गाने टिंकू जिया (New Bhojpuri Song) को रिलीज होने के पांच दिन में 3.8 मिलियन से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है. 

