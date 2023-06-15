Akshara Singh की आवाज का जादू इस बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर के सिर छाया! तारीफ में बोले- क्या एटीट्यूड है...
Akshara Singh की आवाज का जादू इस बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर के सिर छाया! तारीफ में बोले- क्या एटीट्यूड है...

Vikram Bhatt Impress with Akshara Singh: बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर विक्रम भट्ट पर इन दिनों भोजपुरी सेंसेशन अक्षरा सिंह की आवाज का जादू छाया हुआ है. विक्रम भट्ट ने अक्षरा सिंह के गाने इधर आने का नहीं की भी खूब तारीफें की हैं. 

Akshara Singh की आवाज का जादू इस बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर के सिर छाया! तारीफ में बोले- क्या एटीट्यूड है...

Akshara Singh New Bhojpuri Gana: भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री की मोस्ट पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh) के गाने 'इधर आने का नहीं' ने बॉलीवुड के फेमस फिल्ममेकर विक्रम भट्ट (Vikram Bhatt) को इंप्रेस कर दिया है. जी हां...इन दिनों विक्रम भट्ट को एक्ट्रेस और सिंगर अक्षरा सिंह का भोजपुरी गाना 'इधर आने का नहीं' खूब पसंद आ रहा है. विक्रम भट्ट ने अक्षरा सिंह (Akshara Singh Songs) के गाने की खूब तारीफ करते हुए अपनी आवाज में 'इधर आने का नहीं' गाकर भी सुनाया है.  

