New Bhojpuri Movie: इस भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार की नई फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, 'एक था जोकर' में दिखा दमदार अवतार!
topStories1hindi1714624
Hindi Newsभोजपुरी

New Bhojpuri Movie: इस भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार की नई फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, 'एक था जोकर' में दिखा दमदार अवतार!

Yash Kumarr Movies: भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार यश कुमार (Yash Kumarr) की नई फिल्म 'एक था जोकर' का पहला लुक रिलीज हो गया है. इस फिल्म में यश कुमार का दमदार किरदार देखने को मिल रहा है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Bhojpuri Movie: इस भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार की नई फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, 'एक था जोकर' में दिखा दमदार अवतार!

Yash Kumarr Bhojpuri Films: भोजपुरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार्स में शुमार यश कुमार का दमदार अंदाज एक बार फिर से फैंस को बड़े पर्दे पर देखने को मिलेगा. जी हां...यश कुमार एक था जोकर नाम की नई फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं जिसमें एक्टर की जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस फैंस के होश उड़ा देगी. यश कुमार की नई फिल्म का पहला लुक सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. एक था जोकर में यश कुमार का हाथ में हंटर और बाजू में घुंघरू बांधें अंदाज लोगों की एक्साइमेंट को चार गुना बढ़ा दे रहा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Imran Khan
इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Vajrasana
खाना खाकर थोड़ी देर इस मुद्रा में बैठें...एसिडिटी और गैस की नहीं होगी प्रॉब्लम