7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए आ गई खुशखबरी, 10 दिन बाद बढ़ने वाला है DA! जानें अब कितना होगा इजाफा?
7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए आ गई खुशखबरी, 10 दिन बाद बढ़ने वाला है DA! जानें अब कितना होगा इजाफा?

7th pay commission DA hike News: जुलाई महीने में केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते (dearness allowance) में एक बार फिर से इजाफा होना है. अभी फिलहाल मई और जून महीने के आंकड़े आने बाकी है जो कि 30 जून को जारी होंगे. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए आ गई खुशखबरी, 10 दिन बाद बढ़ने वाला है DA! जानें अब कितना होगा इजाफा?

7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों (Central government employees) के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है. सिर्फ 10 का इंतजार और रह गया है इसके बाद में आपके खाते में मोटा पैसा आने वाला है. जुलाई महीने में केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते (dearness allowance) में एक बार फिर से इजाफा होना है. इसको लेकर काफी दिनों से चर्चा हो रही है फिलहाल AICPI की ओर से अब तक जो आंकड़े जारी किए गए हैं उनके हिसाब से तय है कि इस बार भी सरकार केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में 4 फीसदी का इजाफा करने जा रही है. अभी फिलहाल मई और जून महीने के आंकड़े आने बाकी है जो कि 30 जून को जारी होंगे. 

