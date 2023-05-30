7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स की हुई मौज, 4 फीसदी बढ़ा DA, अब मिलेगी ज्यादा सैलरी
7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स की हुई मौज, 4 फीसदी बढ़ा DA, अब मिलेगी ज्यादा सैलरी

7th pay commission DA Hike update: केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से डीए में 4 फीसदी का इजाफा हो गया है यानी अब इस महीने से ज्यादा पैसा आपको मिलेगा. बता दें बढ़ा हुआ वेतन 1 जनवरी 2023 से लागू होगा. 

 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स की हुई मौज, 4 फीसदी बढ़ा DA, अब मिलेगी ज्यादा सैलरी

DA Hike Latest Update: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों (Central government employees) के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है. अगर आप भी सरकारी कर्मचारी हैं तो आपकी सैलरी में इजाफा हो गया है. अब सरकारी कर्मचारियों (government employees) को ज्यादा सैलरी मिलेगी. केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से डीए में 4 फीसदी का इजाफा हो गया है यानी अब इस महीने से ज्यादा पैसा आपको मिलेगा. बता दें बढ़ा हुआ वेतन 1 जनवरी 2023 से लागू होगा. 

