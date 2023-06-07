7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की लगी लॉटरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान- मिलेगा 46 फीसदी DA!
7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की लगी लॉटरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान- मिलेगा 46 फीसदी DA!

7th pay commission latest update: आने वाले महीनों में सरकार कर्मचारियों को 42 फीसदी नहीं बल्कि पूरे 46 फीसदी की दर से महंगाई भत्ता देगी. जी हां... आपके खाते में 4 फीसदी ज्यादा महंगाई भत्ता आएगा, जिससे आपकी सैलरी में बंपर इजाफा हो जाएगा. 

7th pay commission: केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की लगी लॉटरी, सरकार ने किया ऐलान- मिलेगा 46 फीसदी DA!

7th pay commission DA Hike: देश के लाखों केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों (Central government employees) के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अब महंगाई भत्ते (DA hike news) को लेकर खास अपडेट सामने आ रहा है. आने वाले महीनों में सरकार कर्मचारियों को 42 फीसदी नहीं बल्कि पूरे 46 फीसदी की दर से महंगाई भत्ता देगी. जी हां... आपके खाते में 4 फीसदी ज्यादा महंगाई भत्ता आएगा, जिससे आपकी सैलरी में बंपर इजाफा हो जाएगा. सरकार की तरफ से एक बार फिर यानी जुलाई महीने में डीए में इजाफा किया जाएगा. 

