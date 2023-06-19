Government Scheme: सरकार ने कर दी बल्ले-बल्ले, अब फ्री में कर पाएंगे ये काम, तीन महीने का दे दिया वक्त
Aadhaar Card Update: मुफ्त अपडेट https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन किया जाना चाहिए और सीएससी पर अपडेट के लिए हमेशा की तरह शुल्क लिया जाएगा. स्वयं-सेवा ऑनलाइन विकल्प निवासियों को साइट पर तुरंत अनुरोध सबमिट करके अपना पता बदलने की अनुमति देता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Aadhaar Card: सरकार की ओर से लोगों के राहत के लिए समय-समय पर कदम उठाए जाते रहे हैं. अब सरकार ने लोगों को राहत देने के लिए एक और अहम ऐलान कर दिया है. दरअसल, भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (UIDAI) ने आधार कार्ड में मुफ्त अपडेशन के लिए तारीख को बढ़ा दिया है. पहले इसकी लास्ट तारीख 14 जून 2023 थी लेकिन अब इस तारीख को सितंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया है.

