Air India का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली-सैन फ्रांसिस्को फ्लाइट के ट‍िकट का पैसे वापस म‍िलेगा
Air India का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली-सैन फ्रांसिस्को फ्लाइट के ट‍िकट का पैसे वापस म‍िलेगा

Air India Ticket Refund: तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण असुव‍िधा के ल‍िए खेद व्‍यक्‍त करने के साथ ही एयरलाइन ने ग्राहकों को हुई देरी के ल‍िए क्षमा भी मांगी.

Delhi To San Francisco Flight: एयर इंडिया की तरफ से कहा कि 6 जून को दिल्ली-सैन फ्रांसिस्को उड़ान में गड़बड़ी के कारण डायवर्जन से प्रभावित यात्रियों को पूरी राशि वापस करेगा. एयर इंडिया के चीफ कस्‍टकर एक्‍सपीर‍ियंस एंड ग्राउंड हैंडलिंग ऑफ‍िसर राजेश डोगरा ने अपने गंतव्‍य पर 56 घंटे बाद पहुंचे यात्र‍ियों को बताया क‍ि "हम आपकी यात्रा का किराया पूरी तरह वापस कर देंगे. इसके अलावा, आपको एयर इंडिया से भव‍िष्‍य की यात्रा के लिए वाउचर प्रदान करेंगे.'

