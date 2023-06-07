Ratan Tata की मदद से इस लड़के ने बना दी 500 करोड़ की कंपनी, बेच रहा सस्ती दवाइयां
Ratan Tata की मदद से इस लड़के ने बना दी 500 करोड़ की कंपनी, बेच रहा सस्ती दवाइयां

Arjun Deshpande Pharma Startup: 16 साल की उम्र में इन्होंने लोगों को सस्ती दवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए यह कंपनी शुरू की थी, जिससे कि सभी लोग आसानी से अपनी जरूरत की दवाइयां खरीद सकें. 

Ratan Tata News: रतन टाटा का नाम तो सभी ने सुना है और उनके दानवीर के किस्सों के बारे में सभी लोग जानते हैं. रतन टाटा ने 21 साल के अर्जुन देशपांडे (Arjun Deshpande) को सफल कारोबारी बनाने के लिए उनकी मदद की थी और आज अर्जुन ने 500 करोड़ रुपये की कंपनी खड़ी कर ली है. 16 साल की उम्र में इन्होंने लोगों को सस्ती दवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए यह कंपनी शुरू की थी, जिससे कि सभी लोग आसानी से अपनी जरूरत की दवाइयां खरीद सकें. 

