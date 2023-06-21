Indian Railways: राजधानी से सफर करने वालों के ल‍िए रेल मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से उछल पड़े यात्री
Indian Railways: राजधानी से सफर करने वालों के ल‍िए रेल मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से उछल पड़े यात्री

Indian Railways Latest Update: वैष्णव ने यह भी बताया क‍ि इन स्लीपर ट्रेनों का डिजाइन इंटीग्रल कोच फैक्ट्री (ICF), चेन्‍नई द्वारा बनाया जा रहा है और यह इस साल के अंत तक तैयार हो जाएगा. फिलहाल 22 ट्रेनों को शेड्यूल के अनुसार बनाया जा रहा है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Indian Railways: राजधानी से सफर करने वालों के ल‍िए रेल मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से उछल पड़े यात्री

Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sleeper Vande Bharat: अगर आप भी अक्‍सर ट्रेन से सफर करते हैं तो यह खबर पढ़कर आप खुश हो जाएंगे. जी हां, भारती रेलवे की तरफ से मार्च में वंदे भारत स्‍लीपर शुरू करने की तैयारी की जा रही है. रेल मंत्री अश्‍व‍िनी वैष्णव ने इकोनॉमिक टाइम्स से बातचीत में बताया क‍ि केंद्र सरकार मार्च 2024 में वंदे भारत के स्लीपर वेरिएंट का पहला बैच शुरू करेगा. नई ट्रेनों को पेश करने की योजना पर तेजी से काम चल रहा है.

