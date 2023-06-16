Share Market में आई बहार, BSE Listed कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 292.78 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंचा
Share Market में आई बहार, BSE Listed कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 292.78 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंचा

BSE Senex Update: शुक्रवार को शेयर बाजार बीएसई में सूचीबद्ध कंपनियों (BSE Listed Compnaies) का बाजार मूल्यांकन 292.78 लाख करोड़ रुपये के सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Share Market में आई बहार, BSE Listed कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 292.78 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंचा

Sensex Listed Companies Market Valuation: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में तेजी के बीच शुक्रवार को शेयर बाजार बीएसई में सूचीबद्ध कंपनियों (BSE Listed Compnaies) का बाजार मूल्यांकन 292.78 लाख करोड़ रुपये के सर्वकालिक उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया. बीएसई का मानक सूचकांक सेंसेक्स कारोबार के अंत में 466.95 अंकों की उछाल के साथ 63,384.58 अंक पर बंद हुआ जो इसका उच्चतम स्तर है.

