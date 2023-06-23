Electricity Bill: केंद्र सरकार ने लागू कर दिया नया नियम, अब मिलेगी सस्ती बिजली, सिर्फ इतने रुपये आएगा बिल!
Electricity Bill: केंद्र सरकार ने लागू कर दिया नया नियम, अब मिलेगी सस्ती बिजली, सिर्फ इतने रुपये आएगा बिल!

Central Government Rules on Electricity Bill: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से बिजली बिल को कम करने के लिए नया नियम लागू किया जा रहा है, जिससे आपका बिजली का बिल काफी कम हो जाएगा. सरकार बिजली की दरें तय करने के लिए ‘दिन के समय’ (TOD) का नियम लागू करने वाली है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Electricity Bill: अगर आप भी हर महीने ज्यादा बिजली का बिल भर-भर के परेशान हो गए हैं तो अब आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है. सरकार की तरफ से अब ऐसा कदम उठाया गया है, जिसके बाद में आपका बिजली बिल काफी कम हो जाएगा. जी हां... आपको बिल्कुल भी टेंशन लेने की जरूरत नहीं है. सरकार बिजली की दरें तय करने के लिए ‘दिन के समय’ (TOD) का नियम लागू करने वाली है. ऐसा होने पर देशभर के बिजली उपभोक्ता सौर घंटों (दिन के समय) के दौरान बिजली खपत का प्रबंधन कर अपने बिजली बिल में 20 प्रतिशत तक की बचत कर सकेंगे.

