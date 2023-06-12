Modi Government: गेहूं को लेकर सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, 15 साल में पहली बार उठाया ऐसा कदम
Modi Government: गेहूं को लेकर सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, 15 साल में पहली बार उठाया ऐसा कदम

Wheat Stock Update:  सरकार ने 15 वर्ष में पहली बार गेहूं की बढ़ती कीमतों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए सोमवार को मार्च, 2024 तक तत्काल प्रभाव से गेहूं पर स्टॉक लिमिट लागू कर दी.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Modi Government: गेहूं को लेकर सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, 15 साल में पहली बार उठाया ऐसा कदम

Wheat News Update: गेहूं को लेकर सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है. सरकार ने 15 वर्ष में पहली बार गेहूं की बढ़ती कीमतों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए सोमवार को मार्च, 2024 तक तत्काल प्रभाव से गेहूं पर स्टॉक लिमिट लागू कर दी. सरकार ने खुला बाजार बिक्री योजना (OMSS) के तहत पहले चरण में केंद्रीय पूल से थोक उपभोक्ताओं और व्यापारियों को 15 लाख टन गेहूं बेचने का भी फैसला किया है.

