Hindenburg Report पर अडानी ने फिर किया पलटवार, कहा - शेयरों को जानबूझकर गिराया
topStories1hindi1756391
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Hindenburg Report पर अडानी ने फिर किया पलटवार, कहा - शेयरों को जानबूझकर गिराया

Gautam Adani on Hindenburg Report: गौतम अडानी ने कहा है कि अमेरिकी शार्ट सेलर फर्म हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च (Hindenburg Report) की रिपोर्ट फर्जी थी. अडानी ग्रुप ने कहा है कि हिंडनबर्ग की तरफ से गलत रिपोर्ट जारी की गई है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hindenburg Report पर अडानी ने फिर किया पलटवार, कहा - शेयरों को जानबूझकर गिराया

Adani Group: अडानी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन गौतम अडानी (Gautam Adani) ने हिंडनबर्ग रिपोर्ट (Hindenburg Report) के 5 महीने के बाद बड़ा बयान जारी किया है. गौतम अडानी ने कहा है कि अमेरिकी शार्ट सेलर फर्म हिंडनबर्ग रिसर्च (Hindenburg Report) की रिपोर्ट फर्जी थी. अडानी ग्रुप ने कहा है कि हिंडनबर्ग की तरफ से गलत रिपोर्ट जारी की गई है. इस रिपोर्ट का उद्देश्य सिर्फ अडानी समूह पर गलत आरोप लगाना और कंपनी के शेयरों को गिराना था. कंपनी के शेयरों को गिराकर लोगों ने मुनाफा कमाया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग