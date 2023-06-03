Vande Bharat: गोवा से मुंबई जाने वाले वंदे भारत ट्रेन की लॉन्चिंग हुई रद्द, जानें क्यों रेलवे ने लिया ऐसा फैसला?
Vande Bharat: गोवा से मुंबई जाने वाले वंदे भारत ट्रेन की लॉन्चिंग हुई रद्द, जानें क्यों रेलवे ने लिया ऐसा फैसला?

Vande Bharat Express Train Launching: गोवा-मुंबई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाने का समारोह रद्द कर दिया गया है. रेलवे ने इस बारे में ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी है. यह देश की 19वीं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन होने वाली थी. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Vande Bharat: गोवा से मुंबई जाने वाले वंदे भारत ट्रेन की लॉन्चिंग हुई रद्द, जानें क्यों रेलवे ने लिया ऐसा फैसला?

Vande Bharat Train: ओडिशा में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना के मद्देनजर मडगांव स्टेशन पर गोवा-मुंबई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाने का समारोह रद्द कर दिया गया है. कोंकण रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी शनिवार सुबह वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिये गोवा-मुंबई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाने वाले थे, जबकि समारोह के लिए रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव को मडगांव स्टेशन पर मौजूद रहना था. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि रेल मंत्री अब ओडिशा में दुर्घटनास्थल का दौरा करेंगे और इस समारोह रद्द कर दिया गया है.

