Pension को लेकर सरकार बना रही नया प्लान, PFRDA ने दे दी पेंशनर्स को खुशखबरी
Pension को लेकर सरकार बना रही नया प्लान, PFRDA ने दे दी पेंशनर्स को खुशखबरी

Pension Update: पेंशन कोष नियामक एवं विकास प्राधिकरण (PFRDA) के चेयरमैन दीपक मोहंती ने बुधवार को कहा कि नियामक न्यूनतम सुनिश्चित रिटर्न देने वाली पेंशन योजना पर काम कर रहा है और जल्द ही इस बारे में घोषणा की जाएगी. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Pension को लेकर सरकार बना रही नया प्लान, PFRDA ने दे दी पेंशनर्स को खुशखबरी

Pension News Update: पेंशन पाने वाले लाखों के लिए अच्छी खबर आ गई है. सरकार की तरफ से अब पेंशन को लेकर बड़ी तैयारी की जा रही है. पेंशन कोष नियामक एवं विकास प्राधिकरण (PFRDA) के चेयरमैन दीपक मोहंती ने बुधवार को कहा कि नियामक न्यूनतम सुनिश्चित रिटर्न देने वाली पेंशन योजना पर काम कर रहा है और जल्द ही इस बारे में घोषणा की जाएगी. 

