GST Collection: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए एक और खुशखबरी, र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर जीएसटी कलेक्‍शन; जान‍िए बढ़कर क‍ितना हुआ?
GST Collection: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए एक और खुशखबरी, र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर जीएसटी कलेक्‍शन; जान‍िए बढ़कर क‍ितना हुआ?

GST: अप्रैल, 2023 में जीएसटी कलेक्‍शन रिकॉर्ड 1.87 लाख करोड़ रुपये पर पहुंच गया था. मंत्रालय ने बताया कि मई में कुल जीएसटी राजस्व 1,57,090 करोड़ रुपये रहा.

GST Collection in May: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए महंगाई दर कम होने के साथ जीएसटी (GST) के मोर्चे पर भी खुशखबरी आई है. गुड्स एंड सर्व‍िस टैक्‍स (GST) कलेक्‍शन मई में 12 प्रतिशत के इजाफे के साथ 1.57 लाख करोड़ रुपये रहा. यह लगातार तीसरी महीना है जब जीएसटी कलेक्‍शन 1.50 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर रहा है. वित्त मंत्रालय की तरफ से इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई. जानकारों का कहना है कि यह सभी राज्यों में पिछले एक वर्ष से लगातार अच्छे आर्थिक प्रदर्शन को बताता है.

