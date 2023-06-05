HDFC ग्राहकों के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, इस द‍िन नहीं म‍िलेंगी ये सर्व‍िस; अभी से करें प्‍लान
HDFC ग्राहकों के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, इस द‍िन नहीं म‍िलेंगी ये सर्व‍िस; अभी से करें प्‍लान

HDFC Bank Share Price: ग्राहकों को एचडीएफसी बैंक की तरफ से भेजे गए ईमेल में ल‍िखा गया क‍ि बेस्‍ट बैंकिंग एक्‍सपीर‍ियंस देने की कोश‍िश के तहत यह क‍िया जा रहा है. इस दौरान बैंक की तरफ से आगामी 10 और 18 जून को अकाउंट बैलेंस, ड‍िपाज‍िट और फंड ट्रांसफर से जुड़ी सेवाएं बाध‍ित रहेंगी.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

HDFC ग्राहकों के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, इस द‍िन नहीं म‍िलेंगी ये सर्व‍िस; अभी से करें प्‍लान

HDFC Bank Services: अगर आप भी HDFC बैंक के ग्राहक हैं तो यह खबर आपके ल‍िए बहुत जरूरी है. बैंक की तरफ से आने वाले हफ्तों में अपनी तीन सर्व‍िस को बंद रखा जाएगा. ये सर्व‍िस क‍िस समय बंद रहेंगी इस बारे में भी बैंक की तरफ से जानकारी दी गई है. इस बारे में बैंक की तरफ से ग्राहकों को ईमेल के जर‍िये जानकारी भी दी गई है. बैंक की तरफ से बताया गया क‍ि सिस्टम के मेंटीनेंस और अपग्रेडेशन के लिए तय डाउनटाइम के कारण कुछ सर्व‍िस उपलब्ध नहीं होंगी.

