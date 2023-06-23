Share Market में आई भारी गिरावट, सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी लाल निशान में बंद, ये स्टॉक टूटे
Share Market में आई भारी गिरावट, सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी लाल निशान में बंद, ये स्टॉक टूटे

Share Market Closing Update: आज बाजार में कई शेयरों में गिरावट देखने को मिली. आज निफ्टी के टॉप लूजर्स में Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Hindalco Industries और Divis Labs रहे. इसके अलावा कुछ शेयरों में आज तेजी भी रही. निफ्टी के टॉप गेनर्स में आज IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints और NTPC शामिल रहे.

Jun 23, 2023

Share Market Closing: काराबोरी सप्ताह के आखिरी दिन शेयर बाजार में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली है. शेयर बाजार में आज ज्यादातर शेयर लाल निशान में कारोबार करते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में भी भारी गिरावट आई है. सेंसेक्स 250 अंकों से ज्यादा टूटा है तो वहीं निफ्टी 100 अंकों से ज्यादा टूटी है. इसके अलावा कई शेयरों में भी आज नुकसान देखने को मिला है.

