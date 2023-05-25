ITR: इनकम टैक्स को लेकर ये अपडेट जानना है जरूरी, वरना टैक्स बचाने में हो सकती है दिक्कत
Income Tax Return: बजट 2023 में कई तरह के ऐलान किए गए थे. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की ओर से नए टैक्स रिजीम में भी कई प्रकार के बदलाव किए गए थे. इसमें एक अहम बदलाव नए टैक्स रिजीम के तहत आईटीआर दाखिल करने वालों को टैक्स स्लैब में मिला था.

Income Tax Return: जिन लोगों की सैलरी टैक्सेबल होती है, उन लोगों को इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करना काफी जरूरी होता है. वहीं जब भी इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न दाखिल करें तो कुछ अहम बातों को जानना भी काफी जरूरी हो जाता है. इस बीच सरकार की ओर से इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न के लिए कुछ नियमों में भी बदलाव किया गया था. लोगों को इनके बारे में जानना काफी जरूरी है, वरना टैक्स सेविंग में भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

